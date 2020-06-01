Enrollment of first-graders begins Monday

Skopje, 1 June 2020 (MIA) – The enrollment of first-graders in primary schools in the 2020/2021 school year begins Monday and lasts until June 30.

The government adopted decree with a force of law on implementing the Law on Primary Education during state of emergency which stipulates first-grader enrollment in primary schools to be realized in June instead of May in response to COVID-19.

The schools will list the enrolled pupils on the school bulletin board, no later than July 15, 2020.

The government at its session on Friday (May 29) adopted a protocol for enrolling first-graders which stipulates appropriate measures for protection of public health and prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Protocol foresees enrollment to be conducted within a deadline set by the student registration commission established by the principal of a school. There should be a break of at least 20 minutes between conversation with each child with the members of the commission. Gatherings in groups during breaks are not allowed.

A distance of two-meters should be kept and parents and commission members should wear face masks and gloves during conversations. The place should be disinfected after each conversation.

Disinfection tanks for shoes and hands must be set at the entrance of the schools.