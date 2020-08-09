Employers demand speedy government formation, adoption of new anti-crisis measures

Shtip, 9 August 2020 (MIA) – The Organization of Employers called on Sunday for a speedy formation of a government that will adopt a new set of anti-crisis measures.

Organization of Employers president Angel Dimitrov said that the textile industry has been most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Employers warn that many textile plants are to shut down in October, as demand is down and the majority of their staff have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been placed in isolation.

Dimitrov noted that a new set of measures has to be adopted to preserve jobs, following Germany’s example where the company pays for half the worker’s fee, while the rest is covered by the state.

Analysis shows that job cuts are likely if the pandemic retains its intensity by the end of the year. Similar situation is expected in 2021. Shitp-based textile companies warned in July of the risk of halving staff.

Moreover, Dimitrov commended the publication of the list of companies that abused the salary subsidy measure and added that the government should continue to monitor its implementation and publicly shame subsidy users that fail to pay workers.

Over 20 textile plants in North Macedonia were temporarily shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of which in Shtip, Sveti Nikole and Probishtip.