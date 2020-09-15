Emirates and Bahrain normalize ties with Israel at White House event

Washington, 15 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed treaties with Israel to fully normalize their relationships, the first such major agreements between Arab countries and the Jewish State in a quarter century.

US President Donald Trump presided over the ceremonial signing of the so-called Abraham Accords on Tuesday, marking the start of full diplomatic and economic ties between the Middle Eastern nations on the sunny South Lawn of the White House.

“We are here this afternoon to change the course of history. After decades of division and conflict, we mark the dawn of a new Middle East,” Trump declared.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the UAE and Bahraini foreign ministers, Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani, represented their countries at the ceremony.

Notably, the heads of state of the UAE and Bahrain did not themselves attend, signalling there was some road still to travel.

Also absent from the events were the Palestinians, who were were critical of the event, which took place despite no ongoing peace process.

In the only nod to the Palestinians, Israel has agreed not to annex parts of the West Bank, as part of its deal with the UAE.

“Thank you for choosing peace and halting the annexation of Palestinian territories,” Emirati Foreign Minister al-Nahyan said at the ceremony, addressing Israel, making clear the red line for his country.

Jared Kushner, a senior advisor to Trump who helped broker the agreements, did not appear bothered by the absence of the Palestinians and said he believed Arab states were “tired” of waiting for the stateless people to reach a peace with Israel.

“The Palestinians have an offer on the table,” Kushner, who is also the president’s son-in-law, said on NBC’s Today show ahead of the ceremony. “At some point when they decide that they want to live better lives I believe they will engage.”

Netanyahu said the normalization deals with the UAE and Bahrain “can end the Arab-Israeli conflict once and for all,” in his speech to the crowd gathered at the White House despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“This day is a pivot of history. It heralds a new dawn of peace,” Netanyahu said.

“Today is a truly historic occasion. A moment of hope and opportunity for all the peoples of the Middle East,” the Bahraini envoy said.

Ahead of the ceremony, Trump said he would be happy to sell F-35 advanced fighter jets to the UAE, a move that is seen as a central component to the UAE’s bid to establish ties to Israel, as it seeks a more active role in the Middle East.

“I would have no problem in selling them the F-35,” Trump said on Fox News, adding that the potential move would be “tremendous” for jobs in the US. The president noted that there are others – hinting at certain groups in Israel – who would be more concerned.

Sitting later next to Netanyahu, Trump was again pressed by reporters on the sale and asked if he would move ahead even if Israel objected.

“All of that works out,” Trump said, describing it as an “easy thing” to resolve. Netanyahu did not comment.

Publicly, Netanyahu has insisted he is not in favour of such a sale, though his private views are far from clear, amid reports he would not oppose such a move by the US.

Administration officials in Washington have promised to ensure Israel maintains a military edge in the region.

The two Gulf Arab nations are the first in their region to sign a deal with Israel, joining only Egypt and Jordan as Arab League states to have normalized ties.

The ceremony comes less than 50 days before the US presidential elections and is a diplomatic victory for Trump, coming amid a pandemic and economic downturn that are threatening his reelection prospects.

The exact content of the two agreements have not been made public yet.

With the ceremony taking place during a pandemic, and particularly as Israel sees a spike in cases, there was concern about how the event was handled. While the highest level officials did not shake hands, there was almost no social distancing or mask wearing.

It remains unclear if other major states in the Middle East, notably Saudi Arabia and Qatar, will join the normalization process.

While the White House dubbed the events a “peace” agreement, neither Bahrain nor the UAE were ever actually at war with Israel.