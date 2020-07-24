Embarrassing defeat at Udinese delays Juve’s Scudetto party

Rome, 24 July 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Juventus suffered a late 2-1 defeat at rallying Udinese Thursday and failed to secure a ninth successive Serie A title three games from the end of the Italian season.

The Turin champions stayed on 80 points from 35 games, with a six-point lead that Atalanta could at least temporarily halve as they open the 36th round against AC Milan on Friday.

Inter Milan lie a further point behind and also still harbour title hopes. Udinese moved seven points above the three-team drop zone.

“We lost our organization,” Juve coach Maurizio Sarri said about his second defeat in a dull five-game run.

“We wanted to win at all costs, but instead took the game on a dangerous path. We lost because we wanted the three points.”

Early at the Dacia Arena, the post rescued Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny on a header from his defender Danilo, and home centre back Bram Nuytinck also came close to an own goal before Paulo Dybala forced a first save.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Dybala had no luck in their other attempts, but Juve went ahead on 42 minutes when centre back Matthijs de Ligt fired low from outside the box into the left corner.

The Udine guests went briskly into the second half and saw Ilija Nestorovski fire at Szczesny before levelling on 52 with a diving header amidst a static defence.

Seko Fofana raced from the midfield and had the better of de Ligt to net the winner one minute into stoppage-time.

“I trusted I could score the goal and went alone,” Fofana said. “I am happy for everyone. We are tired but we have three games left and we must do all we can to win more games. We must trust in ourselves.”

Later in Rome, hosting Lazio bounced back to beat Cagliari 2-1 with Ciro Immobile netting the winner to go alone on 31 goals at the top of the scorers’ chart, one above Ronaldo.

Cagliari took the lead on 45 from Giovanni Simeone’s deflected drive but Sergej Milinkovic-Savic levelled two minutes after the break with a smashing drive.

Immobile had a firm effort saved by the in-form Alessio Cragno and beat him on the hour with an angled drive.

The fourth-placed Romans have now secured the last available Champions League slot, while the Sardinians remained safely in 13th place, 10 points clear of the drop zone.