0_Macedonia.PortalPoliticsSociety

Elysee Treaty anniversary observed in Skopje

The German-French reconciliation known as the Elysee Treaty, signed 57 years ago, was observed by the countries' embassies in Skopje on Thursday.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 23 January 2020 21:39

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close
Close