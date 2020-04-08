Električni Orgazam concert rescheduled for June 24

Skopje, 8 April 2020 (MIA) — The birthday bash concert of the famous Belgrade band Električni Orgazam, scheduled for March 26 at Skopje’s MKC, was rescheduled for June 24 at Skopje’s army stadium, according to Avalon Production.

“All of our March concerts, which we had to postpone because of the current coronavirus situation, will be rescheduled, and the cult band Električni Orgazam concert is getting a new location, too.

“We decided to move it to the open-air army stadium, and hold it on June 24, a day before Skopje Burning, the festival which will feature the legendary Placebo as the headline act.”

Električni Orgazam, organizers add, will perform—live, in a mega-concert on the big stage—”a birthday party setlist including all the music highlights of this superior band’s career.”

If you already have a ticket for March 26, Avalon notes, you will be able to use it for the June 24 concert.

“In the meantime,” the music production house writes in its release, “please remain healthy, follow the Ministry of Health’s guidelines, stay at home and get ready for yet another unforgettable Avalon music summer.” mr/