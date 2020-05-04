Elections to be administered using strict protocol: health minister

Skopje, 4 May 2020 (MIA) – Once elections take place, they must be administered using a strict protocol for the protection of the people’s health. The protocol will be drafted by the Committee for Infectious Diseases and we will not allow anything jeopardize the successful management of this health crisis, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Monday.

Minister Filipche said the number of infected patients is dropping and the epidemic is calming down, with ongoing activities towards relaxation of measures and gradual reopening of businesses.

“Protocols have been drafted and they have been shared with the respective economic operators. I believe that all protocols will be completed by the end of the week and could be applied as of next week,” added Filipche.