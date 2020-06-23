ELECTIONS 2020: Professional, unbiased, balanced

Skopje, 23 June 2020 (MIA) – Media Information Agency – MIA will operate during the election campaign for the early parliamentary elections based on the principles of professional, unbiased and balanced reporting and in line with the Code of Journalists.

MIA will report on the activities of the participants in the elections in Macedonian and Albanian language.

The Media Information Agency will, in accordance with its capabilities and in line with professional journalism standards and editorial policy, report on election activities by political parties, coalitions and independent candidates who take part in the elections with text, photos and videos. MIA will continuously cover and report on the work of the State Election Commission (SEC).

MIA will publish all election lists as well as the decisions of the Administrative Court related to electoral activities.

MIA will present the programs of candidates, political parties and coalitions. MIA will cover the opening and closing activities of election participants in greater detail, with text, photos and videos. Other activities of the election participants will be covered by MIA in accordance with professional news agency standards.

When reporting on election activities, MIA will consider whether state representatives are speaking on behalf of their party or the institution they represent. If the campaign is overtaken by political passions and unmeasured statements, MIA will report on that professionally and to the level of acceptability.

MIA will publish election projections and polls, including information about the entities that commissioned and carried out the polling, sample size, phone or field surveys and error margin. Polls which do not indicate their methodology and no representative sample will not be taken into consideration. According to the law, polls will be published five days before Election Day at the latest.

On Election Day, MIA will publish statements by state representatives and party leaders with the media designation – EMBARGO UNTIL 21:00h.

Most important reports on election activities and election results will also be carried by the MIA’s English desk.