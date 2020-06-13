Election must be held, says Spasovski

Strumica, 13 June 2020 (MIA) – There’s no longer a need for a state of emergency and election must be held to restore the full capacity of the institutions in order to respond to the pandemic and the economic crisis, Primer Minister Oliver Spasovski said Saturday.

“At a point when political leaders aren’t able to reach an agreement, state institutions are taking over. There’s no longer a reason for a new state of emergency. In line with the decree, election must be held 22 days after the state of emergency expires,” Spasovski noted.

He urged all political entities to step forward and present their ideas for the future of the country, and ask for people’s support based on those ideas.