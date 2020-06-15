Election campaign should start Monday if elections are held on July 5

Skopje, 15 June 2020 (MIA) – Election-related activities ahead of the early parliamentary elections should resume, in accordance with the legislation, after the state of emergency was declared over. If elections are held on July 5, according to the timeline, the election campaign should kick off Monday – 20 days ahead of election day.

The government has already given guidelines to the relevant institution to restart the election process, which was suspended after state of emergency was declared amid the coronavirus crisis. All government-issued guidelines stipulate preparations for a July 5 election day.

Despite several meetings of the party leaders, the ruling party SDSM and the opposition VMRO-DPMNE are at odds over an election date.

For SDSM, July 5 or July 8 are acceptable dates, whereas VMRO-DPMNE has been insisting for July 15 elections.

For now, the two largest parties in the country are not letting up. The ruling party says elections are a must because the institutions need to restore their full legitimacy, mainly to better address the health and economic crisis caused by COVID-19. The opposition, on the other hand, has said it won’t take part in elections on July 5 or July 8, warning that the country could be pushed into a deeper political crisis.

In an attempt to mediate efforts of the parties to align their positions, President Stevo Pendarovski has hosted several leaders’ meeting. However, they all produced no results.

This past Friday, Pendarovski in an address to the nation called for the parties to reach consensus over the elections. He said it was possible to extend the state of emergency but only after the parties have reached an agreement on election day.

The parties have announced this year’s election campaign would be different because of the coronavirus pandemic. The parties will not hold rallies, instead, they will promote their programs via the media and social networks.

So far, only the Alliance for Albanians have said they will officially launch on Monday the party’s campaign for July 5 elections.