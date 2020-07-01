Eight mosques temporarily shut down in Kichevo due to coronavirus

Kichevo, 1 July 2020 (MIA) – As of Tuesday, 30 coronavirus cases have been registered in Kichevo, 25 of which are active. Among infected patients is the imam of one of the town’s mosques, MIA reports from Kichevo.

“Therefore, we’ve decided to temporarily shut down eight of Kichevo’s mosques. Believers who attended the mosque of the infected imam can temporarily congregate elsewhere. This decision aims to protect their health,” Kichevo mufti Murat efendi Useini said.

He added that mosques will reopen in time for the Friday prayer, during which health recommendations will be fully implemented.