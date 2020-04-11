Eftimov: UKIM schools have divided opinions about online exams

Skopje, 11 April 2020 (MIA) – The 23 schools at the Ss. Cyril and Methodius University of Skopje (UKIM) are conducting partial or full online classes. Professors who don’t conduct online classes have registration tools. Students with suggestions to improve online lectures can contact faculty student assemblies.

Borjan Eftimov, president of the University Student Assembly at the Ss. Cyril and Methodius University, says in an interview with MIA that UKIM schools, as well as their student assemblies, have divided attitudes in terms of online exams. Personally, he believes that electronic exams will lead to manipulation and degradation of the quality of higher education.

“We have to choose if we want efficiency and quicker passing through online exams, or quality, relevant exams when we have the conditions to take exams in person,” Eftimov says. He is the president of the student assembly of the oldest and biggest university in North Macedonia, which has around 30,000 students spanning its 23 schools.

He is a 4th year student at the Faculty of Law, doing his first year of master studies in business law, having become a president of the University Student Assembly in February 2020.

In his MIA interview, he emphasises that the students should accept the reality of the situation and adhere to the measures, social distancing in particular, in order to get over the pandemic as quickly as possible.

“Student life isn’t going anywhere,” he says.

Are there online classes at each faculty? Do you have online classes for each subject at the Faculty of Law, specifically?

According to the Student Assembly’s data, all 23 faculties at UKIM partially or fully conduct online classes. The majority of schools have full online lectures, whereas in a smaller number of schools there are professors who don’t conduct online classes.

In order to increase the percentage of professors who conduct online lectures, the Student Assembly started an observation process of online lectures, in such a way that students can use Google Forms on our social media websites to report professors who don’t conduct online lectures for their subjects, following which, the Assembly will start a procedure to get those professors to start online lectures. Every professor at the Faculty of Law conducts online lectures for their subjects.

Do students have certain demands, suggestions or complaints about online classes? What sort of teaching tools and teacher-student communication tools are used?

Of course there are complaints. The university is in uncharted waters in terms of remote learning, so of course there will be shortcomings that will be dealt with as time passes. Given that we’re a generation that grew up surrounded by technology, the students have greatly contributed to the implementation and improvement of online classes.

Faculty student assemblies, as well as the University Student Assembly, have been researching possible solutions and ways to implement online lectures since day 1 of the crisis. All students can use the following link: https://forms.gle/mkm1C69iVAYkWVX59 to report professors who don’t conduct online classes. If they have suggestions how to improve online lectures, they can contact their faculties’ student assemblies.

The professors have been using lots of different platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Big Blue Button, Google Hangouts to successfully communicate with their students.

Will there be issues with taking exams? Are solutions being thought of?

In terms of exams, opinions are divided. Several schools, such as FEIT, PMF, the Medical School, Pharmaceutical School, the School of Philosophy etc. have decided not to organize online exams, believing it will lead to a reduction in quality. However, some schools like FINKI, the Faculty of Forestry, the Faculty of Law etc. believe that some subjects have conditions that would allow for online exams.

Faculty student assemblies are divided. The majority is against online exams because it’ll degrade the quality of the exams, it’ll lead to exam manipulation and student divide between students who have the financial conditions to take online exams, and students who don’t. Not every student has a laptop with a webcam and a microphone and a fast internet connection, which is necessary for oral exams and this is stated in the regulation. On the other hand, some faculty student assemblies believe that some, or all, subjects can have online tests.

I believe that online testing will inevitably degrade higher education quality, because the faculty staff will have no control over exam conditions, which can lead to manipulation and cheating.

Most students who are from other parts of the country have gone back home. The student life that’s an essential part of studying has disappeared. How are you, the students, living in such circumstances? How affected are you, given that you are the most active population?

Everyone, including students, has been affected by the crisis. However, we must understand that social distancing is necessary if we want to get past the pandemic. The way we deal with it will not only affect our current situation, but our future too.

We have to accept the reality of the situation and follow recommendations. Student life will still be here when we come back. The more disciplined we are, the quicker we’ll get past the crisis, and we’ll get back to normal.

Hatka Smailović

Translator: Dragana Knežević