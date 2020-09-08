EEA: North Macedonia struggling to contain harmful consequences from pollution

Brussels, 8 September 2020 (MIA) – Air pollution is considered the highest environmental risk with many regional countries, including North Macedonia, producing poor results in combating the consequences from pollution on public health, says the European Union’s environment watchdog said on Tuesday.

Albania and Bosnia and Herzegovina had the highest proportion of deaths attributable to the environment. Out of 37 countries, they are on the bottom of the list, according to the European Environment Agency (EEA).

North Macedonia had 120 deaths per 100,000 residents, coming in 30th. BiH, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Montenegro and Latvia are below the country, MIA’s Brussels correspondent reports.

The EEA report noted a “significant discrepancy” in terms of health and life expectancy within countries as well as between Eastern and Western Europe.

For example, Iceland recorded 35 premature deaths per 100,000. Sweden, Norway and Switzerland come close.

“The report indicates that strong action is needed to protect the most vulnerable in our society, as poverty often goes together with living in poor environmental conditions and poor health. Addressing these connections has to be part of an integrated approach,” Hans Bruyninckx, EEA head, said in a statement.

The report took into account all environmental factors, including polluted air, soil and water with chemical and biological agents as well as noise pollution.

In Europe, according to the report, 90 per cent of deaths attributed to the environment are non-communicable diseases such as cancer and heart disease.

Environmental pollution was cited as the cause of 13 per cent of deaths in Europe, said the Agency.

According to the report, a more integrated approach between environment policies and health policies is required with special attention paid to vulnerable groups. Also, the importance of parks and other green spaces in cities was highlighted. Benefits ranged from offering areas for physical activity, relaxation and social integration to cooler temperatures during heatwaves and improving air quality.