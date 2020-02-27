Education Ministry issues guidelines on coronavirus

Поврзани вести
Skopje utility enterprises restore storm damages
27 February 2020 9:13
North Macedonia prepared for early detection of coronavirus cases: WHO
27 February 2020 9:01
Ex-mayor of Centar municipality to testify in ‘Racket’ case trial
27 February 2020 8:54
Coronavirus patient in good condition, other passengers quarantined
26 February 2020 21:38
Health Minister to hold news conference (LIVE)
26 February 2020 20:12
Woman who came back from Italy is first coronavirus patient in North Macedonia
26 February 2020 19:49
