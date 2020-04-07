Education Minister: Postponement or cancellation of exit exam mulled

Skopje, 7 April 2020 (MIA) – Minister of Education and Science Arber Ademi said that the possibility of either postponing or canceling high school exit exam this year was being considered.

According to him, analyses are being made and any decision will be made in the best interest of the students.

Asked whether the initiative and petition of high school students to have the exit exam canceled this year, Ademi said the situation was being monitored closely.

“All options are open. The option to postpone the exit exam is considered as well as the option to cancel it this year. There’s no room for concern, because all of our decisions are motivated by the best interest of every student. However, we have to make further analyses involving the challenges we are facing, including the exit exam issue,” Minister Ademi stated.