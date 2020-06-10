Education Minister hopes regular classes resume September 1

Skopje, 10 June 2020 (MIA) – Nothing can replace in-person learning, so we hope schools reopen. We’ll prepare for all scenarios, but hope that regular classes resume September 1, Minister of Education and Science Arber Ademi said Wednesday during the last episode of the educational program “TV Classroom”.

The show premiered March 16, at the onset of the coronavirus epidemic in North Macedonia, and aired every morning on the national broadcaster MRTV.

The Minister also congratulated students via Facebook the end of the school year and told them to enjoy their summer break. He underlined in the post hopes that they will return to classrooms in September.

Ademi told “TV Classroom” on Wednesday that the success of the remote learning process is due to the efforts of students, teachers and parents.

He stressed major challenges for distance learning, such as students’ age, their ability to use technology, as well as internet access.

The Minister applauded the excellent organization of the “TV Classroom” educational program and the contribution teachers made to the show.

Several teachers, who were invited to take part in the program’s final episode, also praised the project, saying that it gave the public the opportunity to learn about their occupation, as well as to evaluate them.

“TV Classroom” provided every morning educational content in Macedonian and Albanian for kindergarteners and elementary school students.