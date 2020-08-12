Education Minister Arber Ademi’s news conference

Поврзани вести
Youth Educational Forum
12 August 2020 13:08
Florozon Center for Environmental Democracy, PE Communal Hygiene hold press conference
12 August 2020 12:25
VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski holds news conference
11 August 2020 15:37
Motorcycle parade and a simulation of a traffic accident
11 August 2020 15:33
News conference on whether Universal Hall should be reconstructed or torn down
10 August 2020 13:26
State Election Commission holds session
7 August 2020 13:11
Провери го и оваClose
-
On a rope12 August 2020 16:33
-
Belarus police open fire on civilians during third night of protests12 August 2020 16:20
-
Young Swedish people leave home at 18, Macedonians at over 3012 August 2020 16:20