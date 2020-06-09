ECRB’s regular meeting focuses on coping with COVID-19 crisis

Skopje, 9 June 2020 (MIA) – The ways and activities undertaken by the energy regulatory bodies in the region in coping with the COVID-19 crisis were the main topic of Tuesday’s 45th regular meeting of the Energy Community Regulatory Board (ECRB), chaired by Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) president Marko Bislimoski.

“Majority of all energy regulatory bodies in the region have taken the same measures as not to disconnect the customers from electricity supply and to improve the quality of electricity supply. I am glad that there were no problems with the electricity supply during the crisis period in any country in the region,” said Bislimoski after the online meeting.

He said that the meeting also focused on the development of electricity and natural gas markets.

“Most of the countries have already harmonized their laws with the EU legislations and therefore we have emphasized the need for faster formation of regional markets. The coronavirus crisis has shown that if there is joint cooperation of all stakeholders within Energy Community, it will be easier to solve the problems that would arise,” Bislimoski said.

In the coming period, as he said, one of the priority projects will be the connection of our market with the Bulgarian one, and later Kosovo, Albania and Montenegro are expected to join this common market.