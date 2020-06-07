Economy Ministry: Citizens to receive domestic tourism vouchers next week

Skopje, 7 June 2020 (MIA) – domasiedoma.gov.mk and pushimenevend.gov.mk, the platform of the Economy Ministry through which it will distribute domestic tourism vouchers, will be activated next week, it says Sunday.

The vouchers to be spend on domestic tourism will be sent to the citizens who meet the required conditions.

The voucher, which has a QR code, will be sent to the citizens who have provided their email to the Public Revenues Office, the Ministry says.

“Under the government scheme, the employed with earnings less than 15,000 denars per month will receive a voucher worth 6,000 denars. It can be used in local tourism businesses. Also, they will receive a payment card containing 3,000 denars to be used in all hospitality businesses in the country,” reads the press release.

All citizens whose total net salary income from January to April 2020 was less than 60,000 denars, according to Public Revenues Office data, will receive vouchers.

The platforms are expected to be put into function by June 15 at the latest.

Domestic tourism vouchers will be valid from July 15, 2020 until December 15, 2020.