Economic situation better than expected, says FinMin Angelovska

Skopje, 4 May 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Finance’s estimates show that economic activity in North Macedonia is set to decrease by 3.4% in 2020, due to the COVID-19 crisis, while the rate of inflation will amount to 0.2%, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said at a press conference Monday.

She underlined that the current economic situation is better than expected.

“The situation is developing better than estimated by the Finance Ministry more favorable scenario, which is a good sign. We’re still prepared for the worst-case scenario and have in mind the unpredictable nature of this crisis, which makes it more difficult to publish projections. It’s important to be prepared for everything and be ready to soften economic blows at any time to help the private sector and citizens,” Angelovska said.

State budget revenue in April 2020, she underlined, amounted to Mden 14.2 billion, a 20% decrease compared to the same month in 2019. The tax revenue in April totaled Mden 7.2 billion, 31% less than in April 2019, while contributions remained at the same level as last year and equaled Mden 7.2 billion. The realization of other state budget revenues (non-tax and capital revenues, donations) added up to Mden 1.5 billion, noting a 20% decrease.

“The Finance Ministry’s primary scenario estimates a 3.4% decrease in economic activity, with the worst coronacrisis effects expected in Q2,” Angelovska said.

Coronavirus preventive measures, she underlined, will impact the hospitality, transport, tourism, art, leisure and recreation sectors, as well as industry and construction sectors.

However, Angelovska said that measures have been taken to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus on businesses and labor market.

Decrease in economic activity, she added, was expected, due to restrictive measures aimed to protect public health.

“Still, the Finance Ministry’s favorable scenario envisioned a greater decrease in budget revenue, which shows that our estimates were very conservative,” Angelovska said.

VAT revenue has dropped by 43.5%, which Angelovska said is to be expected due to the coronavirus preventive measures enforced in April. The personal income tax revenue has decreased by 11.7%, income tax revenue has increased by 3.6%, excise revenue has decreased by 40%, and customs revenue by 26%.

“Budget revenue has dropped by 4.9% in the first four months of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. Tax revenues have decreased by 9.1%, while that of contributions has increased by 9.2%, which shows that the employment rate and salaries increased at the beginning of the year,” Angelovska said.

27% of planned revenues and 30.4% of expenditures were realized. By the end of April, expenditures were 7% higher than at the start of the year and capital expenditures have increased by 21% compared to the same period in 2019.

Contributions, current and total expenditures have remained the same as last year.

The rate of inflation in Q1 of 2020 was 0.6%, which called for a correction in the annual projection.

“Inflation rate projection for 2020 has been amended and now stands at 0.2%,” the Minister said.

She added that due to the unpredictable nature of the crisis, further revisions of macroeconomic indicators are possible. Even more developed economies like the U.S. and Germany, Angelovska underlined, will suffer the pandemic’s negative consequences. The International Monetary Fund has estimated that their respective GDPs will decrease by 5.9% and 7%, while that of the European Union is expected to shrink by 7.1%.

IMF projections at the beginning of April showed that North Macedonia’s GDP is set to decrease by 4%, while the World Bank estimated at the end of April that economic activity will decline by 1.4%-3.2%. An analysis by the World Bank shows that all Western Balkan countries will suffer from recession, but North Macedonia will be least affected by it compared to the rest of the region.