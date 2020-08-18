ECB provides National Bank access to liquidity assets of up to €400 million

Skopje, 18 August 2020 (MIA) – After assessing the request for a liquidity line by the National Bank of the Republic of North Macedonia, the European Central Bank (ECB) positively decided on central bank’s eligibility for a bilateral repo line.

“Our central bank has been provided access to liquidity assets of up to Euro 400 million, if needed, in the form of repo line valid until the middle of next year, unless an extension is decided. With that, the ECB showed willingness to support the National Bank in times of COVID-19 crisis,” reads the press release of the National Bank.

The National Bank Governor Anita Angelovska-Bezhoska said that the positive decision and the approved repo line are a confirmation of our readiness as a central bank to respond adequately and timely to the challenges of this crisis and to successfully maintain macro-financial stability.

“Denar and foreign exchange liquidity in our economy have been at a high and adequate level, even before the onset of the corona crisis. Moreover, in the outbreak of the crisis, the National Bank took measures to provide additional denar liquidity to the banking system, as well as to strengthen foreign reserves. The support received from the ECB has further strengthened our capacity and readiness for appropriate response. In case of materialization of any adverse risks attributed to the corona crisis, the euro liquidity backstop facility provided by the ECB will supply us with more space for prompt and efficient action to mitigate any effects on the banking system”, said Governor Angelovska Bezhoska, on the occasion of the establishment of the euro liquidity backstop facility by the ECB.

On behalf of the National Bank, the Governor expressed gratitude to the ECB for its trust and support.

“Our central bank will continue making utmost contribution to the Macedonian economy and its integration to the large European family on a daily basis. Even in times of health crisis, it continues heading towards the European System of Central Banks,” press release reads.