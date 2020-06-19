ECB chief calls for ‘fat, fast, flexible’ EU recovery plan

Brussels, 19 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – European Central Bank (ECB) chief Christine Lagarde urges EU leaders to agree quickly on a large coronavirus recovery package that is “anchored in economic reforms,” during their first attempt at overcoming deep divisions on the issue.

By acting decisively so far, Europe has created the conditions for an economic rebound towards the end of the year, Lagarde says, while warning that “failure to deliver” could undo positive market sentiment.

The 750-billion-euro (839-billion-dollar) recovery package now being discussed should be “fat, fast, flexible and firmly anchored in economic reforms,” she tells the leaders during their video conference, according to participants.

The ECB expects a 13-per-cent economic decline between April and June and an overall contraction of 8.7 per cent this year, with a chance that Europe’s economy reaches pre-coronavirus levels by late 2022.

“The worst impact on labour markets is still to come,” she warns, noting that young people could be hit particularly hard.