EC proposes EUR 12.9 billion for pre-accession assistance

Brussels, 27 May 2020 (MIA) – The European Commission (EC) presented on Wednesday the long-term budget for the European Union, which proposes EUR 12.9 billion for pre-accession assistance, MIA’s Brussels correspondent reports.

“To support our partners in the Western Balkans, the Commission proposes a total of EUR 12.9 billion for pre-accession assistance,” the EC draft budget for 2021-2027 reads.

However, the document doesn’t specify whether the assistance refers only to the Western Balkans or it also includes Turkey, as it is always the case when it comes to funds for enlargement countries.

In response to MIA’s question at Wednesday’s press conference, on whether Turkey is included in the assistance, EU Commissioner for Budget Johannes Hahn said recent years have seen substantial changes in the allocation of funds for candidate countries, especially regarding Turkey, and this is in a way anticipated in the proposal, so according to his understanding Western Balkan countries would benefit more than in the current period.

Funds from the current EU budget framework (2014-2020) dedicated to the enlargement, or IPA 2, stand at about 11.7 billion, whereas in the previous framework (IPA 1), they were about 11.5 billion. These figures also included Turkey.

It remains unclear how these pre-accession funds will be allocated, and how the Western Balkans will benefit “more” in the 2021-2027 period than in the current one, as for now there are no specific details on the proposal with regards to the enlargement.

EC officials told MIA that next week EU Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi is to hold a press conference to detail on the budget as regards the enlargement policy.

In the meantime, experts have other questions on mind. Namely, the EC proposal prepared in 2018 saw EUR 14.5 billion for pre-accession assistance for IPA 3, Biljana Spasovska of the Balkan Civil Sociey Development Network, and IPA funds specialist told MIA.

“As the document only mentions Western Balkan countries, while the pre-accession assistance also includes Turkey, it’s not entirely clear whether there’s increase and to what extent, especially since so far we don’t know the allocations by countries,” Spasovska said.

She told MIA that in line with EU documents next funds for enlargement countries are to be allocated in a “fair way” among the countries.

So far, IPA funds are spent according to country “performance”. The more efficiently a country uses its funds, the more it gets.

EU funds for the Western Balkans could also be reduced in case of lack of reform progress.

Commissioner Hahn on Wednesday underlined the fact that the Commission, and himself as a former enlargement commissioner, would pay particular attention to the Western Balkans, and the region would benefit more than in previous budgets.

The proposed EU budget for 2021-2027, including funds for the region, is yet to be put on the negotiating table of the EU Council and the EU Parliament, where it is to certainly undergo changes. These two institutions should then give the green light to the budget.