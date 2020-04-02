EC prepares negotiating framework with North Macedonia and Albania, Pisonero tells MIA

Brussels, 2 April 2020 (MIA) – The European Commission has already begun to prepare the negotiating frameworks with North Macedonia and Albania, after EU leaders agreed to open accession negotiations with the two countries last month, MIA’s Brussels correspondent reported Thursday.

“The European Commission is now drafting proposals for negotiating frameworks with North Macedonia and Albania, which will include the principles governing the accession negotiations. The European Commission plans to present them along with enlargement reports,” EC spokesperson Ana Pisonero told MIA.

Due to the coronavirus crisis it’s still uncertain when these reports will be released, although it’s expected to happen this spring.

The date for calling the first intergovernmental accession conference, at which talks are formally launched, will be known once negotiating framework is adopted by all EU member-states.

The EC’s position is that the first intergovernmental conference should be called as soon as possible after the negotiating framework is adopted, Pisonero told MIA.

“The enlargement process is solid and merit-based. The EC expects the reforms to continue in both countries,” Pisonero said.