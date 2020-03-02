0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsWorld Correspondents

EC expects member-states to approve start of Skopje, Tirana accession negotiations

The European Commission released Monday the reports on the progress made by North Macedonia and Albania in further addressing rule of law related reforms, so that EU member-states can make a decision regarding the start of accession negotiations with both countries by the end of March.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 2 March 2020 15:04
Back to top button
Close
Close