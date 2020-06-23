EC: Decision on opening of borders with Western Balkans in hands of member-states

Brussels, 23 June 2020 (MIA) – Despite the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the Western Balkans, the European Commission is not changing its recommendation on the opening of the borders with the region, adding that the final decision will be made by the EU member-states in the coming days, MIA reports from Brussels.

Last week, the Commission recommended to the Union to open its borders with the Western Balkans on July 1, unlike other non-EU countries for which travel restrictions should be progressively lifted.

EC Spokesperson Adalbert Jahnz told Tuesday’s press conference that the recommendation for the region is still in place.

“The recommendation to lift restrictions to the Western Balkans was not related only to the epidemiological considerations but also the close level of integration that the region has with the EU and our relations with the region. With regards to the epidemiological situation, we follow it very closely, and the decision that member-states are meant to take by the July 1 will also have to take into account all of the recent data,” said Jahnz.