EBRD launches online learning resource for small businesses

Skopje, 25 June 2020 (MIA) – The EBRD is launching a free-to-use online learning and advice programme to support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) confronted with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The EBRD “Know How to…in a Crisis” programme, hosted on the Bank’s platform, The Know How Academy, is a central learning hub where entrepreneurs can access practical assistance, including training materials and crisis management advice from industry experts and can join peer discussion forums.

The hub will also offer specific local information on the financial support available from governments and banks in 30 of the economies where the EBRD invests.

Launched by the EBRD as part of its enhanced support for firms during the current crisis, the programme will focus on five key business pillars: Your customers and suppliers; Financial management essentials; Financing your firm; Your staff ­­ your key asset and Management and leadership challenges.

The first two modules, “Crisis management: Your customers and suppliers” and “Financial management essentials” are available on https://www.ebrdknowhowacademy.com/learn

The remaining three modules are to be available shortly afterwards. All resources will be offered in Arabic, English, Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish.

The EBRD will be working with partner banks and business support groups across its regions to roll out the programme in 30 countries, with the aim of reaching more than 10,000 people working in MSMEs, offering them training resources, knowledge-sharing and expert advice in the coming months, EBRD said in a press release.

The initiative is funded by: the European Union (including through its European Investment Advisory Hub), Kazakhstan and the EBRD’s Small Business Impact Fund (Italy, Japan, Korea, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Sweden, US, Taipei China).