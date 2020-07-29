eBay sales up 18 per cent during pandemic

Online trading platform eBay posted strong second quarter results on Tuesday on the back of a global online shopping boom during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sales increased by 18 per cent year-on-year to 2.9 billion dollars, the company announced after the stock market closed.

The platform’s total sales climbed 26 per cent to 27.1 billion dollars.

eBay CEO Jamie Iannone announced that the company had introduced eight million new customers in the three months to the end of June.

The company’s net income was 740 million dollars, an increase of 85 per cent over the same period last year.

eBay‘s share price initially reacted with price gains, but then dropped, even though the company’s results were well above forecasts.