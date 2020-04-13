Easter weekend curfew extended to Tuesday

Skopje, 13 April 2020 (MIA) – The nationwide curfew for the coming Easter weekend will be extended for a day, starting at 4 p.m. Friday and ending at 5 a.m. next Tuesday, says Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski.

The curfew on weekdays remains in force, beginning at 4 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m. on the following day, Spasovski wrote in a Facebook post.

“Movement in all picnic areas, parks and forests across the country is prohibited as of 4 p.m. Thursday until next Tuesday morning at 5 a.m.” says Spasovski.

People over 67 are allowed to go out between 10 a.m. and noon on weekdays, while those under 18 are allowed outside between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Also, citizens are not allowed to move in public places in groups of more than two people, with the exception of children under the age of 14, if they are accompanied by a parent in the group of two.

Regarding agriculture activities, farmers are allowed to move within the territory of the village, exclusively for working purposes.

Police, army, health workers, and markets and restaurants that deliver products are exempted from the ban. Pharmacies will remain open.