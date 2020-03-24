€70 million in EU assistance for North Macedonia to fight coronavirus crisis

Skopje, 24 March 2020 (MIA) – EUR 70 million in EU assistance to fight the new coronavirus is expected in a few days. The amount will be activated in different stages to help the health system first, and the economy next, PM Oliver Spasovski and Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Bujar Osmani said Tuesday.

“The government did its part, we are constantly communicating. In a few days, we expect the initial assistance. The part referring to civil protection has been activated. Efforts are being made by both the government and the EU to tackle the pandemic together,” Spasovski said when asked to answer whether Brussels had responded to North Macedonia’s request to be allocated EUR 50 million to help manage the coronavirus crisis.

At the news conference, Deputy PM Osmani said the EU would provide EUR 70 million in assistance in different stages for North Macedonia’s health system and for the economic consequences from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“EU is not only our partner on paper but a real and timely partner. About EUR 70 million will be activated for the health sector and afterwards for the economic consequences of the pandemic,” underlined Osmani.

Asked about humanitarian assistance in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, PM Spasovski said the government had been doing a lot, even providing equipment on its own.

“We had a stock of protective gear, also we expect several countries to send assistance in a few days. We have put all of our capacities at a disposal. As the institutions are working full time, the citizens, too, should play their part – stay home to help us overcome this crisis,” noted Spasovski.