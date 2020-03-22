Dybala Juve’s third positive for coronavirus, Milan tally first

Juventus’ Paulo Dybala and AC Milan youngster Daniel Maldini test positive for the coronavirus, taking the Serie A tally to 15 infected footballers as Italy enters a third week of lockdown.

The Italian champions late Saturday reported no symptoms for the Argentinian forward, who was in home isolation, along with team-mates and staff, since Daniele Rugani became the first positive player in the Serie A on March 11, followed six days later by Blaise Matuidi.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain, Rodrigo Bentancur, Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic, and Douglas Costa tested negative and left Turin to return to their countries.

Both Daniel Maldini and his father Paolo, a retired star defender and current technical director at Milan, are positive and in good condition.