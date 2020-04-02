Dutch government ready to free up 1 billion euros for coronabonds

The Netherlands intends to make around 1 billion euros (1.1 billion dollars) available to a European coronavirus aid fund it proposed, the newspaper Algemeen Dagblad wrote on Thursday, citing Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra.

The fund is intended for countries such as Italy and Spain, which have been particularly hard-hit by the pandemic.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte told NOS radio that a total of 10 to 20 billion euros could probably be raised. Individual countries would contribute according to their possibilities.

The proposal was made by the Netherlands on Wednesday. From the aid fund, economically weaker countries would receive money to finance their health care systems, which they would not have to pay back – unlike when, for example, borrowing from the European Stability Mechanism ESM.