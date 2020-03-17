Dutch FM Blok: North Macedonia should start EU accession talks

Skopje, 17 March 2020 (MIA) – The Netherlands thinks that North Macedonia should start accession negotiations with the EU, in fact, after the adoption of the Law on Public Prosecution, there are no obstacles for the opening of negotiations, Foreign Minister Stef Blok has said.

He had a phone conversation with Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, initiated by Dimitrov, which took part yesterday evening with respect to the EU’s General Affairs Council.

It should be held on March 24 when EU minister will discuss approving the opening of accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Blok told Dimitrov that the Dutch government in a letter to Parliament notes the conclusions of the European Commission that North Macedonia’s government has continued to deliver tangible and sustainable results as regards the conditions set by the Council of the EU in June 2018.

“On his part, Minister Dimitrov reaffirmed our country’s commitment to implementing reforms on the EU integration path. Also, information was shared regarding the measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus and the situation involving the borders across Europe,” said the press release.