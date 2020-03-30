Dujovski: State of emergency declared to primarily help country’s health system

Skopje, 30 March 2020 (MIA) – Nikola Dujovski, dean of the Faculty of Security, sat down for an interview with MIA to explain the necessity of the declaration of state of emergency in North Macedonia, as well as to clear up any confusion regarding the law-mandated curfew which has been instated in North Macedonia for the first time in its history as an independent country.

Also, Dujovski talks about the recent positive news from Brussels regarding the decision to start accession negotiations with the EU.

President Pendarovski declared a 30-day state of emergency in order to efficiently deal with COVID-19. This is the first time in the history of North Macedonia as an independent country for such a state to be declared. What are your thoughts about what this will mean for the country’s system?

Implementing a state of emergency showed to be necessary for the state bodies to function as normally as they can in such complex conditions. We are in a particularly sensitive period in which the Assembly has been dissolved already, and snap parliamentary elections were scheduled for April 12.

In such conditions, all institutions of the country operate under certain limitations, especially in terms of abiding by the Law on the Prevention of Corruption, the Public Procurement Law, public sector employment etc. The state of emergency, as defined in the Constitution, represents a limitation of some civil rights, but this is appropriately regulated and most citizens are familiar with it.

The government is already operating under emergency conditions. Many decrees with force of law have been passed in order to stabilize the system and help normalize citizens’ lives as much as possible, but also to take timely measures for a more successful dealing with the consequences of the imminent crisis.

The primary goal of implementing the state of emergency is to help the healthcare system, for decisions linked with protecting the citizens’ health to be brought quickly and in a simpler way. Thus, it is of critical importance for all citizens to understand that we’re dealing with a health crisis and a global pandemic.

The politicians merely honor the demands and indications of healthcare authorities, and the state of emergency was implemented as a necessary step in battling the novel coronavirus. The introduction of curfew is directly linked to this, which has limited the citizens’ movements across the entire territory of North Macedonia, for different categories of citizens in different time slots throughout the day.

In a state of emergency, the government brings quick, efficient decisions in order to operate as well as possible, in our case, in close cooperation with healthcare workers and members of the Main Crisis Coordination Headquarters.

Nevertheless, life should carry on as normal as possible. The government is obligated to regulate all issues that have an impact on social and economic development. That’s why we’re already witnessing decrees that regulate education, finances, the economy, customs terminals, transport etc. A decree with the force of law was adopted to halt all preparation works connected to organizing the elections, which enabled for more resources to be made available, particularly for the healthcare system, and for the necessary supplies to be purchased.

At least for the time being, owing to the system that’s being well organized as a response to the crisis, there are no major interruptions of the economic flow and the citizens can feel safe. This is especially important for the perception of the risk the citizens are having. The institutions operate in that direction, to analyze the risk in a quality manner and to influence perception, which is important now, and it will be even more important after the health crisis has passed and the country goes back to normal.

The curfew, also something introduced for the first time in North Macedonia, is not something to be neglected. What are your estimates? Is the curfew being followed? Will it have a positive impact on the overall condition?

Following the Ministry of Health’s recommendation, a curfew was implemented for the first time in our country. This is a measure that can contribute lots towards following the government’s decisions in protecting the lives and health of all citizens. As soon as state of emergency was declared, it was easy to see that the recommendations are not being followed, with serious breaches in some places.

The rules for citizens to stay home, avoid large groups of people and travelling outside the country, to self-isolate, and report upon entering the country have been partially followed.

Because it’s a sensitive limitation of the freedom of movement, it’s important that we elaborate on the curfew.

Even though it’s called a curfew, it doesn’t mean that the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the police force have a dominant role in the country, nor that police structures manage the societal flow. On the contrary, the implementation of the curfew sets in function multiple state organ capacities, all in favor of protecting the citizens’ health.

The seriousness of the measures can be seen in the data which shows what everything that can be done to limit contact between different risk categories, especially among minors as carriers and people over the age of 67 as the riskiest category is being done. Disrespecting the movement limitation means serious accountability for those who breach it, and the police has been responding accordingly.

The army has been engaged, taking over some police jurisdictions – especially in securing the “green line” on the country’s borders and securing objects of vital significance.

Nonetheless, for the first few days since its introduction, numerous breaches have been recorded, even situations in which police officers were forced to take other measures to ensure that the movement restrictions are followed. The MoI has combined checks to ensure that the movement restrictions are being followed with control measures for persons who have signed statements that they would self-isolate for 14 days at least. We’re talking about more than 8,400 people nationwide, and within the first few days alone there have been more than 80 charges for disrespecting health regulations during an epidemic. There isn’t a single sector of internal affairs that hasn’t recorded a breach, with situations of resisting police recorded in Strumica and Tetovo, which further complicates the offenders’ legal accountability.

At least during the first 24 hours of implementing stricter measures for minors and older persons, no breaches have been recorded. However, it is concerning to note that even after a couple of days, a large number of citizens have not been following the 9 pm-5 am curfew. It should be mentioned that the movement of persons with professional or work-related obligations during the curfew is regulated well, with no bigger breaches or deviations recorded. The appropriate authorities issue licenses for the movements of the public servants, and real sector employees get their licenses issued by their employers who communicate with the MoI.

Generally, the citizens have approved of this measure, with some even asking for further movement restrictions, but hopefully the number of infringers will go down every day and the citizens will continue to respect the government’s decisions, in order for their health to be protected, but also to help the system to function in an easier way and provide more quality services in these dire times.

PM Spasovski stated that state of emergency does not mean that everyday life and obligations will be disrupted. How would this work in our country?

The government is obligated to take all appropriate measures and activities to sustain normal life. Depending on the COVID-19 development, the government has the right and duty to adopt any and all acts that will relieve access to resources, primarily for the healthcare system. In reality, we are aware that many other ordinances are necessary that will make everyday life easier and maintain system stability.

For example, the decrees with the force of law in the education sector enables pupils and students to have online classes, which is important in order to avoid losing the school year, and it affects teachers positively by making them conquer new ways of teaching, which have already been adopted by developed countries.

In other spheres, decrees are enacted for the regular functioning of ministries, and each minister has the right to suggest ordinances for their own sector. Additionally, measures are taken to provide the legal security of citizens, enacting ordinances that relate to bankruptcy, administrative procedures and obligational relations. This enabled the bringing of decisions that would stop prosecutors’ procedures for a certain amount of time, bankruptcy procedures have been banned in order to protect the companies’ capital, penalty interest rates have been limited etc.

Pendarovski has appealed to parties to drop calculations, and to citizens to be disciplined because the elections will not be held. He’ has said the government is the body having top powers, yet it is technical. Could you clarify what this means for the system?

Yes, over the next period the government will be the body in charge of adopting ac that will regulate the country’s functioning in emergency conditions. Despite being a technical government, it functions just fine, and there is no data of different attitudes in terms of the most important questions of the state’s interest and protection of the health of the citizens.

We should get used to the fact that the government will continue working in this capacity even after the preparation and conduct of elections procedures proceed. It’s important to note that each government jurisdiction functions properly, and seemingly, the differences that the ministers had with the deputy ministers at the beginning of the mandate have been overcome.

The President is right. Now is not the time to be political. Now is the time for each citizen, regardless of affiliation, to give their all when it comes to handling this disease. The best way to do this is by respecting the decisions and recommendations by the authorities.

Will there be limitations in terms of the spheres in which decrees with the force of law can be enacted? What’s the guarantee that this new situation won’t be abused, now that the government has more power?

There are no limitations for what area the decrees will apply to. Simply put, decrees with the force of law are in relation to issues that fall in the jurisdiction of the Assembly. It is evident that the government will bring most ordinances in terms of organizing life in conditions of a state of emergency, without getting into issues that are not connected to managing the conditions of the virus. Of course, it’s necessary to prepare society to get over the conditions following the state of emergency. We can’t just be silent witnesses of the disease’s turbulent exit. We should direct state policies towards dealing with the consequences the coronavirus will have on the Macedonian economy, tourism, education etc.

We are in a crucial period now, a period in which the citizens’ trust in the state bodies should be unquestionable. Each citizen would feel safer if they trust and appreciate the measures their government is taking. Not just the prime minister and ministers, all involved in the realization of the activities to deal with the situation should be aware of their historic duty, to take care of the best practices for the jurisdiction under which they work, to maintain personal and professional integrity and rise to the challenge of the task, to show that, even under such difficult conditions, we are a country worthy of a NATO membership, and a country that has officially gotten the green light to start the accession negotiations with the EU.

That’s an inevitable question as well, which has brought some positive news. North Macedonia has gotten a decision by the European Council to start EU accession negotiations. Can we expect support in this time when all member countries are facing this great tragedy, particularly Italy and Spain?

Let’s end this by focusing on the positives, which have understandably been swept under the rug nowadays. The great message of friendship by Spain, the e-session of the Spanish Senate to ratify the Accession Protocol of North Macedonia in NATO, and depositing the Protocol in Washington have been sort of overshadowed recently by everything else that’s been going on. We’ve had the chance to feel the friendship in the Alliance already. We’re members of NATO, which is a fulfillment of a 30-year-long dream of many generations of soldiers and elders in the Army, but also of every politician, professional and citizen that have given their overwhelming support towards our membership in NATO.

As far as the European Council’s decision to open accession negotiations with North Macedonia, although very late, is still welcome. It will make us further mobilize society and prepare it for a quality accession process in accordance with the new methodology. This is probably the most significant process for which the country should prepare, as well as a process that many things depend on, such as our future, societal development, citizen wellbeing, quality education, economic development etc.

The same day when we got the decision to start the negotiations, we got news that the EU set aside EUR 66 million as direct support for our country, which could be divided into these areas:

EUR 4 million for emergencies; EUR 50 million for socio-economic support; EUR 9 million to support the private sector; EUR 3 million for direct budget support.

This means that the EU’s level of solidarity is at its highest even in times of crisis. Our decision to be part of this unique European family is the best decision of the Macedonian politicians of the 21st century in the long run.

Ana Cvetkovska

Translator: Dragana Knežević

Photos from MIA’s Archive