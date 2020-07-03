DUI’s Ziberi promotes election program to his young supporters

Skopje, 3 July 2020 (MIA) – DUI’s candidate for prime minister Naser Ziberi on Friday at a local park in the municipality of Chair met with young people to promote his youth policies and plan for the first 100 days in office.

“I’m here for you,” he told his young supporters.

“The key part of my program for the first 100 days is to boost the economy and to create conditions for you through a series of measures. The first thing we are going to do is to introduce zero personal tax over a period of three years for first-time employees under 35,” said Ziberi.

The government, he added, will subsidy 50% of social contributions in the next three years for every new job, which is aimed at improving equal representation of all ethnic communities in private companies.

“This is the way to provide young Albanians with more opportunities to find jobs in the country, with more opportunities for prosperous future,” Ziberi stated, urging the supporters to invest in education.