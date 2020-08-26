DUI’s Nuredini gives up MP mandate

Skopje, 26 August 2020 (MIA) – Parliament confirmed after midnight on Wednesday the resignation of DUI’s Naser Nuredini from his MP post and is next to approve that of last cabinet candidate Jagoda Shahpaska.

Thus far, besides Nuredini, Zoran Zaev, Radmila Shekerinska, Ljupcho Nikolovski, Oliver Spasovski, Mila Carovska and Nikola Dimitrov have also relinquished their MP mandates in order to take part in the new government line-up.

They have been replaced by new MPs – Dragica Gjavochanova, Zekir Ramchilovikj, Belkisa Zekjiri, Slavjanka Petrovska, Snezhana Kaleska-Vancheva and Miroslav Bogdanovski, whose mandates Parliament verified.

MPs from VMRO-DPMNE, Levica, Alternativa and Alliance for Albanians aren’t in attendance in Parliament after staging walkouts out earlier on Tuesday.