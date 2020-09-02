DUI’s Ahmeti testifies at Kosovo’s Special Court in Pristina

Skopje, 2 September 2020 (MIA) – DUI leader Ali Ahmeti on Wednesday is giving witness statement to prosecutors from the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in the Pristina-based EULEX.

Ahmeti arrived in EULEX’s offices today at 9:30 am, Euronews Albania reports.

He is being questioned in Pristina rather than in The Hague, where the special prosecution about war crimes in Kosovo is based. Witnesses are called to testify in Pristina if they aren’t able to travel to the Netherlands.

There is no official information yet on why Ahmeti has been called to be questioned. According to Kosovo media, he is questioned due to his actions during the Kosovo conflict as one of the founders of KLA and in connection to the court proceedings opened against Kosovo President Hashim Thaci and Democratic Party leader Kadri Veseli.

Ahmeti is likely to continue to testify on Thursday after probably being questioned all day long on Wednesday.

Ali Ahmeti was summoned by the prosecutors on July 22. After receiving the invitation, the DUI leader on Facebook wrote that he will testify as witness after being one of the KLA founders.

