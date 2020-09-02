DUI’s Ahmeti testifies at Kosovo’s Special Court in Pristina

Pristina, 2 September 2020 (MIA) – DUI leader Ali Ahmeti was questioned for more than eight hours on Wednesday by the prosecutors from the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in Pristina.

Ahmeti was seen around 6 pm leaving the EULEX premises after arriving there at 9:30 am, MIA’s Pristina correspondent reports, adding he didn’t speak to reporters.

According to Albanian language media in the region, Ahmeti was questioned in the capacity of a witness as one of the founders of KLA. He participated in the 1998-99 Kosovo conflict.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed yet neither by the DUI leader nor the special prosecution, he is expected to be questioned further on Thursday.

Established in 2017 in The Hague, the Kosovo Specialist Chambers and Specialist Prosecutor’s Office is tasked with investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during or after the 1998-99 Kosovo war.

Over 300 former KLA leaders and members have been summoned to be questioned by prosecutors of the international tribunal.

Recently, Kosovo President Hashim Thaci and Democratic Party leader Kadri Veseli have been indicted by the court for crimes against humanity.