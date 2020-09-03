DUI’s Ahmeti leaves Pristina after testifying at Kosovo’s Special Court

Pristina, 3 September 2020 (MIA) – DUI leader Ali Ahmeti on Thursday around 4:30 pm left EULEX’s premises in Pristina where he was interviewed by the prosecutors from the Kosovo Specialist Chambers.

He was questioned by the prosecutors for two days, on Wednesday and Thursday. Yesterday he was questioned for almost eight hours, starting at 9:30 am until 6 pm. Ahmeti today was questioned from 10:30 am, MIA’s Pristina correspondent reports.

Leaving the EULEX offices today, Ahmeti spoke to reporters briefly, noting he was interviewed in the capacity as a witness.

“Until the process is completed, I cannot reveal any information because it would be against the law,” he stated.

Earlier, Artan Grubi, DUI’s top official who accompanied Ahmeti in Pristina, told TV21 that they would return to North Macedonia once Ahmeti’s interviewing was over.

According to Albanian language media in the region, Ahmeti was questioned in the capacity of a witness as one of the founders of KLA. He participated in the 1998-99 Kosovo conflict.

Established in 2017 in The Hague, the Kosovo Specialist Chambers and Specialist Prosecutor’s Office is tasked with investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during or after the 1998-99 Kosovo war.

Over 300 former KLA leaders and members have been summoned to be questioned by prosecutors of the international tribunal.

Recently, Kosovo President Hashim Thaci and Democratic Party leader Kadri Veseli have been indicted by the court for crimes against humanity.

Also on Thursday it was reported that Kosovo’s ex-PM Agim Ceku has been called for interview this month as a suspect by the Kosovo Specialist Prosecutor’s Office.