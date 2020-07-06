DUI’s Ahmeti: Albanian PM idea will improve trust between communities

Debar, 5 July 2020 (MIA) – With your support, we’ll turn the idea of first Albanian Prime Minister in North Macedonia, into reality. I’m sure that nothing can stop us. I don’t understand why Zaev, Mickoski and other party leaders can’t support this idea. They have to understand that it will improve trust between communities, DUI leader Ali Ahmeti told a rally in Debar on Sunday night.

He added that the Albanian PM will work in the best interest of the country and all ethnic communities.

“We contributed to NATO accession and are fully committed to North Macedonia’s efforts to obtain EU membership. We’re ready to handle any situation. We have a lot of work ahead of us before the country joins the European family,” Ahmeti said.

Naser Ziberi, DUI’s candidate for first Albanian PM, also addressed the residents of Debar.

“Our vision is just and inclusive. I’m sure it will come to fruition. We want to knock down the last wall that stands between us and equality and take only what’s ours,” Ziberi said.

He called on Albanians, Macedonians and Turks to vote for DUI on July 15, and vowed to return to Debar once he’s PM to make good on all promises.

DUI MP candidate Talat Xhaferi encouraged citizens to vote for DUI in large numbers on July 15, as well as to respect measures aimed to protect public health.

“We’ve seen that Albanians throughout the country stand behind the idea of DUI leader Ali Ahmeti for first Albanian PM. So, let’s vote in large numbers and turn this idea into reality,” Xhaferi said.