Skopje, 22 August 2020 (MIA) – DUI has nominated Jeton Shaqiri to head up the Ministry of Information Society and Administration (MISA), the party told MIA.

Shaqiri is a professor at the International University of Struga.

The deadline for submitting a proposal for election of new government is September 2. As Talat Xhaferi was appointed Parliament Speaker on Friday, he’s expected in the coming days to schedule a session to vote on the new government.