DUI: Election consensus prevents political crisis

Skopje, 15 June 2020 (MIA) – DUI welcomes the consensus reached after intensive negotiations between the political parties, preventing a political crisis following the health and economic crisis.

“Consensus, public health and preventing deep political crisis has always been our position. If elections were to be held without consensus, the situation would have worsened. Consensus is our main principle of functioning in our multi-ethnic society,” DUI says Monday.

In a press release, the junior coalition partner calls on state institutions to prepare all protocols necessary to provide utmost protection of public health during election campaign. The party also urges the political parties to adhere to these protocols.

Also, DUI expresses gratitude to the international partners for their constructive engagement while consensus was being reached, states the press release.