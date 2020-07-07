DUI candidate Ziberi says future gov’t to be founded on transparency, accountability and professionalism

Skopje, 7 July 2020 (MIA) – DUI candidate for first Albanian PM Naser Ziberi presented Tuesday the principles on which the DUI government would function.

Ziberi underscored that his term in office would be marked by several key principles, including transparency, accountability, efficiency and professionalism.

“We will have to leave the cliche of the government being governed at closed sessions. Transparency is the key element and principle of every democracy. As PM, I will advocate for the government to hold public sessions. Debates and decisions of the government should be made public for the citizens to be informed on all crucial topics,” he told a news conference.

Accountability should be the primary principle of every government, according to Ziberi. “I will ask the new ministers and deputy ministers on the day of their appointment to hand over a resignation statement. When the prime minister will decide that it is necessary to reshuffle the cabinet for fresh ideas, it will come into effect immediately,” he said.

Furthermore, the DUI candidate said that the ministers would have to undergo a process of verification of the implementation of the government’s policies every two months, which will allow the successfulness and activity of office holders to be assessed.

Ziberi pledged he would pay special attention on international practices involving international experience in leadership and management and on economic policies aimed at boosting the private sector.

Before the formation of the government, Ziberi also said he would ask coalition partners to propose members of the diaspora or eminent business representatives to be nominated for a post.

“Fortunately, we have Albanian, Macedonian citizens as well as those from the other communities that have made a name of themselves internationally and North Macedonia needs their experience,” he said, noting that the future government founded on these principles could prove to be very effective and more successful.