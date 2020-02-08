0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderInterviewMakedonija.SlajderMIA Featured ArticlesPoliticsVideo statement

DUI calls on political parties to accept electoral districts amendment, Osmani tells MIA

The adoption of the Electoral Code is key for organizing fair elections for several reasons. First, it implements OSCE/ODIHR recommendations, significant for the country's EU prospects. Second, there's a new way of financing campaigns that has to be regulated, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani said in an interview with MIA.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 8 February 2020 11:10
