DUI calls for TV debate with the three candidates for prime minister

Skopje, 1 July 2020 (MIA) – The citizens have the right to watch a TV debate with the three candidates for prime minister and we call on the media agency to provide democratic and equal standards, DUI spokesman Bujar Osmani said Wednesday.

“For the first time in history, the citizens of North Macedonia are offered to chose from more than two options for their prime minister. For the first time ever, an independent candidate, an Albanian, is running for prime minister alongside the two candidates from the largest parties from the Macedonian bloc,” Osmani stated.

DUI has picked ex-MP Naser Ziberi to be the party’s candidate for prime minister.

The first Albanian PM, he noted, will not only be the prime minister of the Albanians in the country, he will also be the prime minister of all citizens of North Macedonia.

“Offering a third option is undoubtedly a key step in the development of democracy and we call on Hristijan Mickoski and Zoran Zaev to accept the invitation for public debate where the three candidates will present their ideas about the future of our country,” Osmani said.

He also urged the media to provide equality in the debates and to offer fair conditions for a debate with the three candidates for prime minister.