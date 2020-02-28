Zaev – Mickoski: Coronavirus not likely to impact election

Skopje, 28 February 2020 (MIA) – Whether any political campaigns or the election will be postponed will be determined by the actual progression of the coronavirus, according to SDSM leader Zoran Zaev and VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski during a TV duel Friday.

The TV duel is underway as part of “Only the Truth” being aired by Kanal 5 national television station.

Agreeing to put the best interest of citizens ahead of their own political agendas, the two party leaders still butted heads over the handling of the coronavirus in the country.

Ruling SDSM leader Zaev said the government was dealing with the situation appropriately.

Opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader Mickoski said that preventative measures have stalled.

Zaev said that large public gatherings would only be canceled through March 6, and the government is following the situation closely.

“It’s very important that people stay calm,” SDSM’s leader said. “The state is organized.

“Let’s follow this matter. Let’s see if we get any new cases or not, and then respond in kind to the situation by making the right decisions regarding public appearances.”

VMRO-DPMNE’s leader said the election is of secondary importance, and what’s paramount is to protect people’s health.

“The first case was registered,” Mickoski said, “and it’s bad that they let it happen in the first place.

“Correct,” he continued, “nobody is expecting that we will be able to handle it immediately and prevent it from spreading.”

“But there’s no need for panic.

“Instead, the experts should get together, talk, and overcome these challenges.”

The opposition leader reiterated that his party is offering its capacities should the government need them. mr/