Driver of van carrying coronavirus patient in hospital quarantine

The driver of the van that carried the woman who has tested positive to the coronavirus is in hospital quarantine, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Friday.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 28 February 2020 17:42
