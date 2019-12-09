ArtsArts.PortalKultura.Slajder

‘Drawing Nudes’ exhibit opens at ShortBus

A group of young artists will stage the "Drawing Nudes" exhibition of drawings, photography, video presentation and performance at the Subcultural Center "ShortBus" in Skopje on Monday evening.

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 9 December 2019 13:25
