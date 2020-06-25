DPA launches election campaign in Tetovo

Tetovo, 24 June 2020 (MIA) – DPA after next month’s elections will focus on proportional budget distribution and consensus democracy, the party’s leader Menduh Thaci told an election event in Tetovo launching DPA’s campaign for the July 15 parliamentary elections.

“These elections are very important in the fight for our freedom, but without guns, only with our right to vote,” Thaci said, urging people to vote on July 15 and adhere to the health safety protocols.

If DPA won, he said, welfare benefits would be approved for every at-risk Albanian household in the first 30 days in office.

Speaking at the gathering, Thaci said the citizens affected by the COVID-19 crisis would receive assistance after the elections. “Everyone will receive damages, from waiters to taxi driver, everyone,” he said, adding DPA would turn the hospital in Tetovo into a university clinic to better handle the COVID-19 epidemic.

Furthermore, Thaci criticized DUI and its candidate for prime minister, Naser Ziberi. “Politics changes, life changes, but Ali Ahmeti doesn’t get it,” he noted.

DPA’s candidates running in the elections were also presented to the party’s supporters at the event in Tetovo.