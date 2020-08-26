Dozens of migrants rescued in Aegean sea after boat sinks

A boat carrying dozens of migrants capsized near the Greek island of Rhodes on Tuesday and the Greek coast guard and passing ships had rescued 92 people by late evening, authorities said.

The search operation in the Aegean Sea was set to last all night, state broadcaster ERT reported, adding that helicopters and merchant ships were assisting the navy and coast guard.

It was not clear how many people were on board or from where they came.

Smugglers repeatedly attempt to bring migrants from the Turkish Aegean coast to Greece or Italy, usually on unsafe vessels.